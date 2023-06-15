Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 40,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 647% from the average session volume of 5,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile



Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Further Reading

