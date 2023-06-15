Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 565 ($7.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.75) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.88) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.76) to GBX 545 ($6.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 487.86 ($6.10).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 546.45 ($6.84) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 550.41 ($6.89). The company has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.08.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

