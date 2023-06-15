Barclays Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $8.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

