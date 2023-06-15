Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNIY. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 365,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

About Bankinter

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

