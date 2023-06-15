Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

