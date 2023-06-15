Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 331 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

