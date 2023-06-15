Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 163 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

