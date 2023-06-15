Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

