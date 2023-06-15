Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Raises Position in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 896,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

