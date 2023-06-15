Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $317.67.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

