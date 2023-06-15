Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

