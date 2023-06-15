Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $4.93 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.8% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $557.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

