Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

