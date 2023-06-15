Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 684 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day moving average is $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.