Bank of America Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.