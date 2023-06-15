Bank of America Begins Coverage on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

Shares of MSCI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $482.78. 48,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,643. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.76 and its 200 day moving average is $507.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

