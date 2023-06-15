Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Up to $86.71

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.71, but opened at $88.97. Bank First shares last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 2,061 shares trading hands.

Bank First Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank First

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 1.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.