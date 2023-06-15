Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.
Banco Santander Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
