Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.10. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

