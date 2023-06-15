Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.20). 115,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 252,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.60 ($1.23).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £557.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4,810.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.90.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

