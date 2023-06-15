BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

BAIC Motor Trading Up 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About BAIC Motor

(Get Rating)

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.