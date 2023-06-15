BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.24

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $12.01. BAE Systems shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 9,138 shares.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

