B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

