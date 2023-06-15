B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.37. 50,505,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,324,797. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $815.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

