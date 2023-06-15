B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,477 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $218.56. 691,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,900. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $218.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

