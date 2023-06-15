B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 22,640 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,640 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.25. 154,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

