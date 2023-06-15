B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13,937 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after purchasing an additional 969,487 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 730,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,128,000 after buying an additional 158,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,670,000 after buying an additional 166,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,738,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BOND traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,097. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

