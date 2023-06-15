B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,002 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

META stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $707.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $277.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

