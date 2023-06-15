B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.24 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2,236.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,870 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 423,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

