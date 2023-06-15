B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,847 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.79. 92,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

