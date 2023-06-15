B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 118,169 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,169 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $27,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,079,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,910,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,158,000 after buying an additional 963,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 197,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,648. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

