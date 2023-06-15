B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $9.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $876.39. The company had a trading volume of 777,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,269. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $687.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.29. The company has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

