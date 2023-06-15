B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 335,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

