Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

