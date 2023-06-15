Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $111.83 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.98.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.