Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $216.90 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

