Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

