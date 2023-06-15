Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

