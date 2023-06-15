Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen stock opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

