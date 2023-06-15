Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,087 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.21. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

