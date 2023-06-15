Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24,599 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

