Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.61

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.61 and last traded at $84.13, with a volume of 396981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after buying an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

