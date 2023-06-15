Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti Sells 6,000 Shares

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

