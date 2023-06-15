Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $558.42 million and $38.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00018759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015536 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,382.51 or 1.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,297,480 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,297,479.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.71124171 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $35,803,312.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

