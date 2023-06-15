Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Aviva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Aviva has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4737 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aviva Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.01) to GBX 545 ($6.82) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.82) to GBX 535 ($6.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.83) to GBX 532 ($6.66) in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.