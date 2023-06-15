Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.9 %

CDMO stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also

