Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,594,000 after buying an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AMX opened at $22.37 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

