Auxier Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,508,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

