Auxier Asset Management Has $709,000 Stock Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 251,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manitex International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.59 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.