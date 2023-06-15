AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

