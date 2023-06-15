Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF remained flat at $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. engages in the provision of financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages, including term, construction, and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.