Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 225.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF remained flat at $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
